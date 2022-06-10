Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for C3.ai (AI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) in the last few weeks:

6/9/2022 – C3.ai was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “C3.ai Inc. is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics and IoT applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a proprietary, model-driven AI architecture which enhances data science and application development. C3.ai is based in Redwood City, United States. “

6/8/2022 – C3.ai was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2022 – C3.ai was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

6/3/2022 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush to $13.00.

6/2/2022 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – C3.ai was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

6/2/2022 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $59.00 to $28.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $23.00 to $19.00.

6/2/2022 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $14.50.

6/2/2022 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $20.00.

5/19/2022 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $15.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – C3.ai was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

5/3/2022 – C3.ai was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

5/3/2022 – C3.ai was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/22/2022 – C3.ai was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

NYSE AI traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 106,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $67.38.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 75.99%. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $35,424.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 10,816 shares of company stock valued at $218,278 in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

