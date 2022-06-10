Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ: UEPS) in the last few weeks:

6/10/2022 – Net 1 UEPS Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Net 1 UEPS Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Net 1 UEPS Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/23/2022 – Net 1 UEPS Technologies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

5/19/2022 – Net 1 UEPS Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technologies provides its universal electronic payment system as an alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies. Net 1 believes that it is the first company worldwide to implement a system that can enable the estimated four billion people who generally have limited or no access to a bank account to enter affordably into electronic transactions with each other, government agencies, employers, merchants and other financial service providers. “

5/13/2022 – Net 1 UEPS Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $7.00 to $8.00.

5/12/2022 – Net 1 UEPS Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/14/2022 – Net 1 UEPS Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technologies provides its universal electronic payment system as an alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies. Net 1 believes that it is the first company worldwide to implement a system that can enable the estimated four billion people who generally have limited or no access to a bank account to enter affordably into electronic transactions with each other, government agencies, employers, merchants and other financial service providers. “

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $271.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Monde Nkosi purchased 43,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $215,086.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders acquired 69,539 shares of company stock worth $346,557 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers.

