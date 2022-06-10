Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TFFP) recently:

6/9/2022 – TFF Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

6/8/2022 – TFF Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

6/1/2022 – TFF Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

5/26/2022 – TFF Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

5/19/2022 – TFF Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2022 – TFF Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $147.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.13.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.14% and a negative net margin of 24,245.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher bought 542,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $3,506,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn R. Mattes bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $76,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 651,365 shares of company stock worth $4,040,003 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFFP. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.