Research Analysts Set Expectations for ABVC BioPharma, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ABVC)

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of ABVC BioPharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin forecasts that the company will earn ($0.82) per share for the year.

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.27). ABVC BioPharma had a negative net margin of 2,145.77% and a negative return on equity of 287.25%. The business had revenue of ($0.04) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million.

OTCMKTS:ABVC opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. ABVC BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $11.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ABVC BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ABVC BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABVC BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABVC BioPharma by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703 has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702 has completed Phase I clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients; and ABV-1701 Vitargus for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage.

