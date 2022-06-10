Research Analysts Set Expectations for Presidio Property Trust, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SQFT)

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Presidio Property Trust in a report released on Wednesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.34).

Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.18%. This is an increase from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Presidio Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQFT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 567.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

