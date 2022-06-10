Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June 10th (ARZTF, CMCSA, CME, CUSPY, DBMBF, EQT, FDS, FTUAF, FUTU, GRC)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, June 10th:

Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux to a hold rating.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $235.00 target price on the stock.

Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CUSPY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fuller, Smith & Turner (OTC:FTUAF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) was upgraded by analysts at Kempen & Co from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MarketWise LLC provide multi-brand digital subscription services platform. It offers premium financial research, software, education and tools for self-directed investors. MarketWise LLC, formerly known as Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Momentus Inc. is a U.S. commercial space company which plans to offer in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads and in-orbit services. Momentus Inc., formerly known as Stable Road Acquisition Corp., is based in VENICE, Calif. “

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $163.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OBIC Co., Ltd provides system integration services, system support services, office automation services, and package software services. It also sells, leases and develops computers, peripherals, related systems and customized software. OBIC Co., Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $0.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Palisade Bio Inc. is a late-stage biopharma company advancing therapies which help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. Palisade Bio Inc., formerly known as Seneca Biopharma Inc., is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp. II, is based in BARRANQUILLA, Colombia. “

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $6.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “AVITA Medical Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing and commercializing a technology platform which enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. AVITA Medical Inc., formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics Inc., is based in VALENCIA, Calif. “

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.50.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Schrödinger Inc. provides computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and materials design deployed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions and government laboratories. Schrödinger Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets software solutions. The Company offers security applications for data-related threats which includes data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware and fraud. Safe-T Group Ltd. is based in Herzliya, Israel. “

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SJM Holdings Limited engages in the development and operation of casinos and related facilities in Macau. Its gaming operations are comprised of VIP table gaming, Mass Market table gaming and slot machines. The Company also engages in in the operation of hotels and property holding business. SJM Holdings Limited is based in Central, Hong Kong. “

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $408.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $83.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

