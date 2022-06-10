Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/8/2022 – American Eagle Outfitters was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/31/2022 – American Eagle Outfitters was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

5/31/2022 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – American Eagle Outfitters was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

5/27/2022 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $17.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley to $22.00.

5/27/2022 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $15.00.

5/27/2022 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $15.00.

5/23/2022 – American Eagle Outfitters was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $39.00.

5/18/2022 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $34.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $41.00 to $32.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $20.00.

4/11/2022 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $29.00.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $12.05. 139,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,760,996. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,929,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $368,414,000 after purchasing an additional 335,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,359,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,038,000 after acquiring an additional 931,001 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,390 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,543,000 after acquiring an additional 72,940 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,420 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

