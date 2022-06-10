Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for LTC Properties (LTC)

LTC Properties (NYSE: LTC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/8/2022 – LTC Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2022 – LTC Properties is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2022 – LTC Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/1/2022 – LTC Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2022 – LTC Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/26/2022 – LTC Properties is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2022 – LTC Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/20/2022 – LTC Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/13/2022 – LTC Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of LTC Properties stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $38.59. 1,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,989. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.95. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a current ratio of 15.55.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.08 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

