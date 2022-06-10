Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Thermon Group (THR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Thermon Group (NYSE: THR) in the last few weeks:

6/6/2022 – Thermon Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

6/4/2022 – Thermon Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

6/3/2022 – Thermon Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/26/2022 – Thermon Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/12/2022 – Thermon Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/16/2022 – Thermon Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Thermon Group stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.81. 106,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,204. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Nesser III bought 3,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $56,555.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John T. Nesser III bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $57,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Thermon Group by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

