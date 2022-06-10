Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Royal Mail (ROYMY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Royal Mail (OTCMKTS: ROYMY):

5/27/2022 – Royal Mail was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

5/27/2022 – Royal Mail was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/24/2022 – Royal Mail was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/23/2022 – Royal Mail had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 702 ($8.80) to GBX 632 ($7.92).

5/20/2022 – Royal Mail had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 275 ($3.45) to GBX 240 ($3.01).

5/20/2022 – Royal Mail had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 650 ($8.15) to GBX 575 ($7.21).

4/20/2022 – Royal Mail had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 540 ($6.77) to GBX 420 ($5.26).

ROYMY traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $7.21. 8,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,876. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. Royal Mail plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

