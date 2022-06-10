Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ: SHIP):

6/9/2022 – Seanergy Maritime was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/4/2022 – Seanergy Maritime was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

6/3/2022 – Seanergy Maritime was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

5/26/2022 – Seanergy Maritime was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

5/20/2022 – Seanergy Maritime had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ SHIP traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,509. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $160.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.37.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 1,635.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,375,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,735 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter worth $4,378,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth $1,938,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter worth $2,404,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 44.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,354,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,336 shares during the period. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12.1 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,011,083 deadweight.

