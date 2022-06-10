Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Resideo Technologies posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REZI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 65,500 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $1,508,465.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,515.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,677,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,600,000 after acquiring an additional 326,608 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 48.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,450 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 17.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,769,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,905,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,750,000 after acquiring an additional 331,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.51. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 2.21.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

