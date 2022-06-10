Reviewing Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) and SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB)

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) and Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

SouthState has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of South Carolina has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SouthState and Bank of South Carolina’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthState $1.44 billion 4.11 $475.54 million $6.04 12.96 Bank of South Carolina $21.42 million 4.44 $6.74 million $1.12 15.29

SouthState has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of South Carolina. SouthState is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of South Carolina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SouthState and Bank of South Carolina, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthState 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bank of South Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A

SouthState currently has a consensus price target of $87.94, indicating a potential upside of 12.32%. Given SouthState’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SouthState is more favorable than Bank of South Carolina.

Dividends

SouthState pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Bank of South Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. SouthState pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of South Carolina pays out 60.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SouthState has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.2% of SouthState shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Bank of South Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of SouthState shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Bank of South Carolina shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SouthState and Bank of South Carolina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthState 30.19% 10.33% 1.19% Bank of South Carolina 30.87% 12.32% 0.98%

Summary

SouthState beats Bank of South Carolina on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

SouthState Company Profile (Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans. In addition, it provides debit card, mobile and funds transfer products, and treasury management services comprising merchant, automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, and other treasury services. Further, the company offers safe deposit boxes, bank money orders, wire transfer, brokerage services, and alternative investment products, including annuities, mutual funds, and trust and asset management services; and credit cards, letters of credit, and home equity lines of credit. As of December 31, 2021, it served customers through 281 branches in Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia. SouthState Corporation also serves its customers through online, mobile, and telephone banking platforms. The company was formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SouthState Corporation in July 2013. SouthState Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers secured and unsecured commercial loans, commercial real estate construction loans, consumer construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and mortgage originations, as well as paycheck protection program loans. It operates five banking house locations. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

