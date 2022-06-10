Reviewing Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) and ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) and ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Capricorn Energy has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ageas SA/NV has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Capricorn Energy and ageas SA/NV’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricorn Energy $57.10 million 15.85 $894.50 million N/A N/A ageas SA/NV $16.30 billion 0.53 $999.72 million $5.07 9.01

ageas SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than Capricorn Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Capricorn Energy and ageas SA/NV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricorn Energy 0 4 2 0 2.33 ageas SA/NV 1 3 3 0 2.29

Capricorn Energy currently has a consensus price target of $4.16, suggesting a potential downside of 26.37%. ageas SA/NV has a consensus price target of $49.93, suggesting a potential upside of 9.30%. Given ageas SA/NV’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ageas SA/NV is more favorable than Capricorn Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Capricorn Energy and ageas SA/NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricorn Energy N/A N/A N/A ageas SA/NV 6.45% 5.70% 0.71%

Summary

ageas SA/NV beats Capricorn Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capricorn Energy (Get Rating)

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021. Capricorn Energy PLC was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About ageas SA/NV (Get Rating)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities. The company serves private individuals, as well as small, medium-sized, and large companies through independent brokers and the bank channels. ageas SA/NV was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.