Reviewing Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) & Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Polar Power and Sunrun’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power $16.90 million 2.46 -$1.41 million N/A N/A Sunrun $1.61 billion 3.50 -$79.42 million ($0.70) -38.33

Polar Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunrun.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Polar Power and Sunrun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunrun 0 0 13 0 3.00

Sunrun has a consensus target price of $58.25, suggesting a potential upside of 117.11%. Given Sunrun’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sunrun is more favorable than Polar Power.

Profitability

This table compares Polar Power and Sunrun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power -3.64% -2.80% -2.33% Sunrun -8.10% -1.64% -0.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Polar Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Polar Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Sunrun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Polar Power has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrun has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sunrun beats Polar Power on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Polar Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats. The company serves customers in the telecommunications, military, commercial, industrial, and marine markets. It sells its products through a direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Gardena, California.

Sunrun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

