Reviewing SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) & CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO)

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) and CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SBI and CompoSecure’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBI $5.11 billion N/A $762.32 million $4.09 4.93 CompoSecure $267.95 million 0.36 $13.51 million N/A N/A

SBI has higher revenue and earnings than CompoSecure.

Profitability

This table compares SBI and CompoSecure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBI 19.21% 16.93% 1.75% CompoSecure N/A -1.32% 3.60%

Volatility and Risk

SBI has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompoSecure has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SBI and CompoSecure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBI 0 0 0 0 N/A CompoSecure 0 0 2 0 3.00

CompoSecure has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 148.06%. Given CompoSecure’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than SBI.

Summary

SBI beats CompoSecure on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBI (Get Rating)

SBI Holdings, Inc. engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business; Asset Management Business; and Biotechnology, Healthcare and Medical Informatics Business segments. The company offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX margin trading; online securities; exchange and transaction services related to digital assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services. It also provides private equity, venture capital fund management, M&A advisory, savings bank, commercial banking, investment advisory and management, and rating information services; real estate secured loans; and rent guarantees for rental housing. In addition, the company researches, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products, health foods, and cosmetics; develops, produces, sells, and maintains medical information integration systems; and researches and develops antibody drugs and nucleic acid medicines for cancer and immunology. Further, it operates a fund-raising platform; acts as a crypto-asset broker; develops, manufactures, and sells crypto-asset mining systems; operates and develops cybersecurity systems; provides blockchain platform; invests in real estate properties; exports used cars; and offers healthcare services, as well as revitalization services. Additionally, the company engages in the mining of digital assets; and e-sports and renewable energy business. The company was formerly known as Softbank Investment Corporation and changed its name to SBI Holdings, Inc. in July 2005. SBI Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About CompoSecure (Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets. It serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

