Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

NYSE:REXR opened at $63.08 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.66 and a 200-day moving average of $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,797.2% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 9,155,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $336,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,606,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,680 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

