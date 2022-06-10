Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.30 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 974.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $19.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $20.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $43.43 million, with estimates ranging from $40.20 million to $46.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.66% and a negative net margin of 3,598.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RYTM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.89.

Shares of RYTM opened at $4.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 182,476 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 612,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

