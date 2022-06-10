Ribbon Communications (RBBN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ: RBBN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/8/2022 – Ribbon Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

6/7/2022 – Ribbon Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

6/1/2022 – Ribbon Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

5/28/2022 – Ribbon Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

5/4/2022 – Ribbon Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

4/28/2022 – Ribbon Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $7.00.

4/27/2022 – Ribbon Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

RBBN opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Ribbon Communications Inc alerts:

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 118,000 shares of company stock worth $332,060 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 85.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 242.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 30,716 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.