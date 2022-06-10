Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Benchmark

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Benchmark from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

RGTI has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock opened at 5.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 18.60 and a current ratio of 18.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 6.98. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of 5.41 and a one year high of 12.75.

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of 2.10 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,728,000. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,968,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

