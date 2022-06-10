Riskified (RSKD) versus Its Rivals Financial Survey

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) is one of 228 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Riskified to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Riskified and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riskified -69.08% -26.19% -19.16% Riskified Competitors -16.92% -52.17% -7.45%

This table compares Riskified and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Riskified $229.14 million -$178.88 million -1.91 Riskified Competitors $3.41 billion $342.84 million 15.71

Riskified’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Riskified. Riskified is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Riskified and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riskified 1 2 5 0 2.50 Riskified Competitors 1424 6979 12316 349 2.55

Riskified currently has a consensus target price of $11.93, indicating a potential upside of 147.48%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 54.89%. Given Riskified’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Riskified is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.9% of Riskified shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Riskified peers beat Riskified on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Riskified Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

