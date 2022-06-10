Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RBA. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.14.

NYSE:RBA traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $60.57. 201,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,137. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.80. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

