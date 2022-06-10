RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSF. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $1,199,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,539,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,102. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $20.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.1662 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

