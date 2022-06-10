RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.55. 3,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,102. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.59.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.1662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%.
About RiverNorth Specialty Finance (Get Rating)
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiverNorth Specialty Finance (RSF)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.