RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.55. 3,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,102. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.59.

Get RiverNorth Specialty Finance alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.1662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 13.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,539,000.

About RiverNorth Specialty Finance (Get Rating)

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.