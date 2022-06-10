Robert W. Baird Cuts Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $25.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BASE. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Couchbase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Get Couchbase alerts:

BASE opened at $16.00 on Friday. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $712.48 million and a P/E ratio of -5.56.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 48.65%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.62 million. Couchbase’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Couchbase (Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.