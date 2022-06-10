Robert W. Baird Trims DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Target Price to $60.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 31.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DOCU. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $87.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $64.84 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of -249.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.85 and its 200 day moving average is $117.23.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 21,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

