Roberto R. Herencia Sells 10,243 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) CEO Roberto R. Herencia sold 10,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $258,635.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,890,901.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BY traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.13. 104,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,680. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 28.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 66.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 89.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Byline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

