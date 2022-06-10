Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RBLX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Roblox from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.47.

Get Roblox alerts:

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded down $2.33 on Thursday, hitting $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,138,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,228,201. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $61.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 2.29. Roblox has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,577 shares of company stock worth $1,481,106. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Roblox by 269.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,598,000. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.