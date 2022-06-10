Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $318.40.

RHHBY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 415 to CHF 450 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Roche by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Roche by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roche by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 38,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roche by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 95,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roche by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Roche has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.7922 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.68%.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

