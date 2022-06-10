Rockwell Medical (RMTI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ: RMTI):

6/6/2022 – Rockwell Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/29/2022 – Rockwell Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/28/2022 – Rockwell Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

5/27/2022 – Rockwell Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

5/21/2022 – Rockwell Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Rockwell Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

5/13/2022 – Rockwell Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Rockwell Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Rockwell Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Rockwell Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Rockwell Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Rockwell Medical stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,147. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $11.66.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 474.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 88,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 758,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

