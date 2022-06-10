ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 1,125.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
ROHCY stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.64. 677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018. ROHM has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.91.
ROHM Company Profile (Get Rating)
