ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 1,125.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

ROHCY stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.64. 677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018. ROHM has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.91.

ROHM Company Profile

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. It operates through three segments: ICs, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. The company provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, motor/actuator drivers, interfaces, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

