Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $505.55.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP opened at $406.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $402.05 and a 1-year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 11.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.