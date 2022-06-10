Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Director Michael J. Bush Sells 1,000 Shares

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.85. 92,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,863,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.41 and its 200-day moving average is $97.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $127.58.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.3% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 28.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 280,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,343,000 after buying an additional 61,998 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 174,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 52.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 15.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.