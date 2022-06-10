Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Equities researchers at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IPSC. HC Wainwright began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 18th. William Blair began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
Shares of IPSC stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 463 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,369. The company has a quick ratio of 16.62, a current ratio of 16.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40. Century Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $32.90.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 270.6% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 926,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 676,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,320,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 528.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 701,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 589,786 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,515,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
