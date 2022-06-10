Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Equities researchers at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IPSC. HC Wainwright began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 18th. William Blair began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of IPSC stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 463 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,369. The company has a quick ratio of 16.62, a current ratio of 16.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40. Century Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $32.90.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.22). On average, research analysts predict that Century Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 270.6% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 926,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 676,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,320,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 528.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 701,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 589,786 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,515,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

