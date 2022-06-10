Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €310.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €310.00 ($333.33) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 97.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VOW3. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($301.08) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($134.41) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($225.81) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($240.86) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($331.18) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €225.35 ($242.31).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €157.20 ($169.03) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €150.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €165.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.34. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €131.30 ($141.18) and a fifty-two week high of €242.00 ($260.22).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

