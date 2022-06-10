Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Short Interest Update

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 81.9% from the May 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

KKWFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:KKWFF remained flat at $$29.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.85. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $34.75.

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. provides dredging, offshore energy, and maritime services worldwide. Its Dredging & Inland Infra segment constructs and maintains ports and waterways; and provides land reclamation, coastal defense, riverbank protection, and underwater rock fragmentation services. This segment also extracts raw materials; designs, prepares, and executes civil infra works, including the construction of roads and railroads, bridges, dams, viaducts, and tunnels; performs specialist works, such as soil improvement and land remediation; and operates as a contractor of dry infrastructure projects.

