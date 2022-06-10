RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.96. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. RPM International has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $101.48.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $123,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,163.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $497,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

