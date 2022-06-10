Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.94.
RYAAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Ryanair from €20.00 ($21.51) to €19.50 ($20.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $79.68 on Friday. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $74.12 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of -63.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
About Ryanair (Get Rating)
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.
