Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.90-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ryder System also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.40-$14.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Stephens raised their price objective on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.14.

Shares of R opened at $79.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.09. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.76.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.27%.

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Ryder System by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ryder System by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

