Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.40-$14.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ryder System also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.90-$4.15 EPS.

NYSE:R opened at $79.57 on Friday. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.09.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on R. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.14.

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after acquiring an additional 421,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ryder System by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after buying an additional 206,653 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,548,000 after buying an additional 136,186 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ryder System by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after buying an additional 111,973 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Ryder System by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 179,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after buying an additional 111,385 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

