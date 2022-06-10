SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €12.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €12.00 ($12.90) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s previous close.

SFQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($16.13) price target on SAF-Holland in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €16.00 ($17.20) price target on SAF-Holland in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($17.20) price target on SAF-Holland in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($19.35) price target on SAF-Holland in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.98) price target on SAF-Holland in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

SFQ opened at €7.80 ($8.39) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.99, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.30. SAF-Holland has a one year low of €6.75 ($7.26) and a one year high of €13.80 ($14.84). The stock has a market capitalization of $354.08 million and a P/E ratio of 9.13.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

