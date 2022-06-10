Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.02% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets software solutions. The Company offers security applications for data-related threats which includes data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware and fraud. Safe-T Group Ltd. is based in Herzliya, Israel. “
Shares of SFET opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. Safe-T Group has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.69.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Safe-T Group by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group by 466.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 62,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Safe-T Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 46,181 shares during the last quarter. 5.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Safe-T Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.
