Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 773.3% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SAFRY traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 168,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,047. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88. Safran has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.0924 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.35%.
About Safran (Get Rating)
Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.
