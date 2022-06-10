Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 773.3% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SAFRY traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 168,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,047. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88. Safran has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.0924 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.35%.

SAFRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €120.00 ($129.03) to €134.00 ($144.09) in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Safran from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Safran from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale raised Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

