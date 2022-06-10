Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 386,500 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the May 15th total of 2,068,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,865.0 days.

SAPMF remained flat at $$6.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66. Saipem has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $6.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

