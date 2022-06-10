Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

SZGPY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Salzgitter from €35.00 ($37.63) to €42.00 ($45.16) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Salzgitter from €41.50 ($44.62) to €43.00 ($46.24) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Salzgitter from €45.00 ($48.39) to €44.00 ($47.31) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZGPY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $5.16.

Salzgitter ( OTCMKTS:SZGPY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. On average, analysts predict that Salzgitter will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.0512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.26%.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

