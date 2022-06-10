Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Down 89.9% in May

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 89.9% from the May 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sampo Oyj from €44.00 ($47.31) to €43.00 ($46.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sampo Oyj from €42.00 ($45.16) to €45.50 ($48.92) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sampo Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

SAXPY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.17. 50,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sampo Oyj has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $27.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.3967 per share. This represents a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Sampo Oyj’s payout ratio is 50.18%.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

