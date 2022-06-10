Sang Young Lee Acquires 10,000 Shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) Director Sang Young Lee bought 10,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,263,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,335,300.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

On Wednesday, June 1st, Sang Young Lee bought 6,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,080.00.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.93. The stock had a trading volume of 77,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,045. The company has a market capitalization of $297.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.65 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 40.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.90%.

PCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered PCB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 96.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 14,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 1,074.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after buying an additional 367,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.