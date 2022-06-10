Santo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SANP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Santo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SANP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 605,500 shares, an increase of 9,511.1% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,799,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SANP remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,827,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,805,688. Santo Mining has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Get Santo Mining alerts:

Santo Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Santo Mining Corp., doing business as Santo Blockchain Labs, operates as a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency development company in Vietnam and the Republic of Panama. The company manages, operates, and develops end-to-end Blockchain-as-a-Service. It also develops smart digital contracts, non-fungible tokens, digital to physical assets tokenization, eXetended reality, and Internet of Things solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Santo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.