Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Cut to C$36.00

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIFGet Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SAPIF. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. CIBC lowered their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Saputo stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66. Saputo has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $30.84.

Saputo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.