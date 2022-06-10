Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Cut to C$36.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SAPIF. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. CIBC lowered their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66. Saputo has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $30.84.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.