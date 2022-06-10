Saputo (TSE:SAP) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at CIBC

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Saputo from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.11.

Get Saputo alerts:

Shares of TSE SAP traded up C$0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$26.91. The stock had a trading volume of 396,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.72. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$24.61 and a twelve month high of C$37.75. The firm has a market cap of C$11.21 billion and a PE ratio of 32.78.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.